George C. Rissmann
George C. Rissmann, age 70, of Morton Grove, formerly of Skokie. Undergraduate degree, University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign; MBA degree, University of Massachusetts at Amherst. Beloved son of the late Charles and Elise, nee Magee; loving brother of Shirley, William, and Thomas; dear friend of Jody Rubin. Visitation, Saturday, August 8, 2020, from 10 a.m. until time of Funeral Service, 11 a.m., at St. Paul Lutheran Church, 7870 Niles Center Rd., Skokie. [ PLEASE NOTE: In compliance with public health and safety directives due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, face masks and social distancing will be required. A maximum of 50 people will be allowed in the church at any given time. ] Interment, All Saints Catholic Cemetery, Des Plaines. Info: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Aug. 6, 2020.
