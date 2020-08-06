George C, Trambas, 94, Born in Steno, Tripoli, Greece, Beloved husband of the late Annastasia (nee Kanellis); Devoted father of Joann Stavropoulos, Annastasia (Kevin) Lynch, and Constantine Trambas; Cherished grandfather of Kevin and George Lynch; Loving brother of 8 siblings; Dearest brother-in-law of Kannela Tsiakopoulos; Dear uncle of Ernest (Bessie) Stavropoulos and their children, John, Elena, Erine, and Katernia; Fond relative and friend to many here in USA and Greece. Visitation, Thursday, August 6, 2020 from 4 - 9 p.m. at Colonial Wojciechowski Funeral Home 8025 W. Golf Rd. Niles. Family and friends will meet Saturday Morning at Assumption Greek Orthodox Church 601 S. Central Ave. Chicago, IL. 60644 for 10 a.m. Funeral Service. Due to Covid 19 Health guidelines no more than 50 people will be allowed during church and cemetery service by invitation. In lieu of flowers donations in his memory to Assumption Church appreciated. Arrangements by NICHOLAS M. PISHOS FUNERAL DIRECTOR, LTD. Info: 847-581-0536 or www.colonialfuneral.com