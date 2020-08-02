1/1
George Carver
1927 - 2020
George "Mike" Carver, 93, of Northbrook passed away on July 25, 2020 after suffering a stroke in June. He is survived by his loving wife of 66 years Margaret (Peggy). He was born March 31, 1927 to George Wellington Carver and Elizabeth Margaret Beck in Hankinson North Dakota. Mike was an exceptional man and a loving and devoted son, husband, father, grandfather and friend to many. Mike's memory will live on with his wife Peggy of Northbrook; son Brett (Carla) of Minnesota; daughter Stacy of Arlington Heights; daughter Kari (Bill) Golden of Mundelein; sister Nancy (Arthur) Link of Minnesota. As well as, beloved grandchildren; Nicholas Golden, Brooks Carver, Siena Carver and many other beloved family members.A celebration of life service will be held at the Village Presbyterian Church in Northbrook, IL that will be announced at a later date. It was his wish that any donations be made to the Cradle of Evanston at 2049 Ridge Ave, Evanston IL. 60201 or you may visit their website at www.cradle.org. The Cradle is very near and dear to both Mike and Peggy as they were blessed with three adopted children. Arrangements by N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home 847-998-1020.



July 30, 2020
I am saddened to hear about the loss of George. He and Peggy were good friends with my parents, and I always found him to be a genuine and pleasant person, who could be quite hilarious too. Prayers for all of you at this most difficult time.
Bill Fasth
Friend
