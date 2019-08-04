|
|
George D. Hartsell. Veteran U.S. Air Force Korean War. Retired Deputy Chief C.F.D. Beloved husband of Joni, nee Laski. Loving father of Leslie Hartsell and Lynn Cheek. Dearest Papa of Shannon, Rob, Courtney, Matthew and Rachael. Dear Great Papa of Elijah. Dear brother of Robert (Joan) and the late Ralph, Patricia, Janet, Bruce and Douglas. Loving brother-in-law of Lori Gregg. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 am. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 9:00 am. (773) 774-4100. Malec&SonsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019