Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
(773) 774-4100
Visitation
Monday, Aug. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Funeral
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
9:15 AM
Malec & Sons Funeral Home
6000 North Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60646
View Map
Funeral Mass
Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Juliana Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Hartsell
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George D. Hartsell

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George D. Hartsell Obituary
George D. Hartsell. Veteran U.S. Air Force Korean War. Retired Deputy Chief C.F.D. Beloved husband of Joni, nee Laski. Loving father of Leslie Hartsell and Lynn Cheek. Dearest Papa of Shannon, Rob, Courtney, Matthew and Rachael. Dear Great Papa of Elijah. Dear brother of Robert (Joan) and the late Ralph, Patricia, Janet, Bruce and Douglas. Loving brother-in-law of Lori Gregg. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Funeral Tuesday 9:15 am from Malec & Sons Funeral Home, 6000 N. Milwaukee Ave. to St. Juliana Church. Mass 10:00 am. Visitation Monday 3:00 – 9:00 am. (773) 774-4100. Malec&SonsFH.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Malec & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now