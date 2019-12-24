|
|
George D. Heinz age 79 beloved husband of Maureen nee Rohan; loving father of George D. Heinz, Michael Heinz and Kathleen (Frank) Heinz-Taheny; loving grandfather of Colin Heinz, Tristan and Aoife Taheny; fond brother of Margaret Heinz and Cathy (the late Ron) Clark. George was a retired pharmacist, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, former volunteer fireman for Evergreen Park, member of Friends of Namekagon River, member of the LaSalle Brittany Club, was an avid rose gardener and was known as The Big Whooper through his membership with the Whooping Crane Conservation Association involved with Operation Migration. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019; 3 pm to 9 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Saturday December 28th; 10:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019