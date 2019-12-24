Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
(708) 499-3223
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
10:15 AM
Kosary Funeral Home
9837 South Kedzie Avenue
Evergreen Park, IL 60805
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bernadette Church
Resources
More Obituaries for George Heinz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George D. Heinz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George D. Heinz Obituary
George D. Heinz age 79 beloved husband of Maureen nee Rohan; loving father of George D. Heinz, Michael Heinz and Kathleen (Frank) Heinz-Taheny; loving grandfather of Colin Heinz, Tristan and Aoife Taheny; fond brother of Margaret Heinz and Cathy (the late Ron) Clark. George was a retired pharmacist, member of the Coast Guard Auxiliary, former volunteer fireman for Evergreen Park, member of Friends of Namekagon River, member of the LaSalle Brittany Club, was an avid rose gardener and was known as The Big Whooper through his membership with the Whooping Crane Conservation Association involved with Operation Migration. Visitation Friday December 27, 2019; 3 pm to 9 pm at Kosary Funeral Home 9837 S. Kedzie, Evergreen Park. Funeral Saturday December 28th; 10:15 am from Chapel to St. Bernadette Church for Mass of Christian Burial at 11:00 am Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery (708) 499-3223 or kosaryfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 24, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Kosary Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -