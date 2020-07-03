1/
George D. Hurst
George D. Hurst, age 64, a Chicago native, went home to glory with Jesus on June 30, 2020. Beloved husband of Ginny, nee Alexander; very proud father of Rebecca (Dave) Pawela, Cara (Andy) Ademe, and Tyler Hurst; loving gramps of Lydia, Iris, Sadie, and Evangeline; dear brother of Sandra Hurst; fond brother-in-law, uncle, cousin, friend, and neighbor to many. Memorial Service, Sunday, July 5, 2020, at 1 p.m., at North Suburban Evangelical Free Church, 200 Lake Cook Rd., Deerfield, IL, 60015. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the church. Funeral information: 847.673.6111 or www.habenfuneral.com to sign guestbook.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 3, 2020.
July 2, 2020
George was a brother in Christ, friend and work colleague for many years. His focus on the eternal was inspiring to me and his bigger-than-life positive personality will forever be remembered! I will miss him. May God's gift of peace through our Lord Jesus Christ be upon Ginny, Rebecca, Tyler and Cara and the rest of George's beautiful family.
Steve Kinishi
Friend
