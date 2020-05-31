Dr. George D. Kraft, age 82 of Chicago, formerly of Naperville, IL since 1966 passed away Saturday, May 23, 2020 at Brookdale Lake Shore Drive in Chicago. He was born September 10, 1937 in Cleveland, OH the son of the late Stephen and Ruth Kraft. Beloved husband of the late Margaret Kraft, nee Ross for 55 years, loving father of Stephen Kraft, Mark (Julie) Kraft and Michael (Amy) Kraft, cherished grandfather of Emily, Sebastien, Emmanuel, Maggie, Aidan, Genevieve and Stephen. Dearest brother of Stephenie Kraft and Ruth (Ron) Woods. Dear uncle and cousin of many. Dr. Kraft received his Bachelor of Science degree in 1959 from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He received his Master of Science degree in 1961 from Case Institute of Technology and his PhD in 1966, also from Case. He was a member of the Society of the Sigma XI and Eta Kappa Nu and was active in the IEEE for many years. Dr. Kraft spent 15 years with AT&T Bell Laboratories as a research scientist and was a professor with the Illinois Institute of Technology from 1968 until retirement in 2004. He became a full- time professor in 1980 and was tenured faculty at the IIT School of Engineering and the Stuart School of Business. He was the author of numerous books, articles and professional papers. Dr. Kraft was an electrical engineer, computer scientist, author, teacher and a man of endless interests and ceaseless studies. In lieu of flowers, the family of Dr. Kraft invites donations to be made in his name to his nurses and care givers, c/o "The Brookdale Holiday Fund" 2960 North Lake Shore Drive, Chicago, IL 60657. A future memorial service is being planned. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill Street, Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213