George D. "Frenchy" LeFevre, 71, of Elmhurst, IL, passed away on May 17th after a valiant battle with cancer. He was a loving and caring father and husband.



Frenchy was born on August 20, 1948, in Norwich, CT. After graduating from New London High School, he studied at Mitchell Jr College. A proud patriot, he joined the Navy in 1969, during the Vietnam War, serving as a Sonar Tech.



Following his discharge from the Navy in 1975, Frenchy began his lifelong career in Cable TV, which spanned over the next 30+ years. During his retirement, he spent his time as an Uber driver, a perfect job for a guy that loved to tell stories and talk with people all the time.



Known as Coach LeFevre to many, Frenchy volunteered his time with AYSO, serving as a soccer coach for years. His hobbies included motorcycles, boating, fishing and playing pool. A fix-it neighbor to all, just call Frenchy and consider the job done.



Frenchy is preceded in death by his parents, Ellsworth and Victoria (Ruiz) LeFevre. He is survived by his wife, Catherine (LaLonde) LeFevre; his four children, Desirae (Donato) DeBellis, Benjamin LeFevre, Jacob LeFevre (Dominika Szmyd), Zachary LeFevre (Kayla Kennelly); his brother Raymond LeFevre, his sister Victoria LeFevre and his 4 grandchildern Kylie, Mikeal, Domenic and Demetrius, as well as many brother and sister in laws, nieces and nephews, and countless friends both near and far.



Soar with the eagles, French, you are now at peace.



A memorial luncheon will be held in the near future.





