George E. Curran Jr.

George E. Curran Jr. Obituary
George E. Curran Jr., passed away peacefully on April 19th, 2019. Beloved husband of Peggy, nee McLennon. Adored father of George E. Curran III, Katie (Kenn) Kirby, Lisa Curran and the late Susan Curran. Loving grandfather of Rocky (Beverly) Kirby and Ethan Vange. George was born on November 25th, 1936 to the late George and Margaret Curran. Dear brother of Margaret (the late John) Janosek and the late Robert (Rita) Curran. Loving cousin, friend, uncle and brother-in-law to many. Memorial Visitation Friday, April 26th, 9 AM to 11 AM, St. Anne Catholic Church, 120 Ela St, Barrington, IL 60010, until time of the Memorial Mass at 11 AM. Interment private St. Michael the Archangel Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fenwick High School, 505 Washington Blvd, Oak Park, IL 60302. Info 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2019
