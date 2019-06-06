George E. Lombard, age 87, beloved husband of Elizabeth 'Betty' (nee Hallstein); loving father of John (Janet), Michael (Bette), Therese (Creede) Hargraves, Daniel (Mary), Kathryn (David) Byars, Karen (Alexander Taber) and Sheila (Joseph) Drda; cherished grandfather of Jennifer (Lucas) Kibbon, Jacqueline (Erik) Anderson, Jeffrey (Caitie), James (Janet), Joseph (Caroline), Adam, Ryan (Valerie), Paige (fiancé Joe Collecchia), Joshua (Misa) Hargraves, Elizabeth, Rachel, Lauren, Andrew Byars, Matthew Byars, Geordie Taber, Danielle Taber, Joseph Drda, Elisa Drda and the late Michael Hargraves; caring great grandfather of John, Anna, Michael, Jane, Emily, Olivia, William, Lillian, Landon, Kathryn, Madelyn and Brayden; dear son of the late Michael (Josephine) and the late Viriginia (nee Spracklen); dearest brother of Richard (the late Margaret), Marjorie, Dennis (Mary), Colette (Edwin) Hoover, Genevieve (Patrick) Fitzgerald, Frances (Michael) Moore, the late Marilyn and Thomas; caring son-in-law of the late Louis and Catherine Hallstein; dear brother-in-law of Richard (Joan) Hallstein and the late Robert Hallstein; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was the co-founder and CEO of The Lombard Company and Lombard Architectural Precast Products Company and respected in the building industry for 70 years. Parishioner of St. Alexander Parish for 57 years and strong advocate and lifetime supporter of Catholic education, De La Salle Institute Board of Directors, Mother McAuley High School Board of Trustees, St. Mary's College Parents Council, recipient of De La Salle Institues's Founder's Award and recipient of Mother McAuley High School's Catherine McAuley Leadership Award. George was a lifetime supporter of organizations that supported developmentally disabled persons. He will be remembered for his love of the Chicago Cubs, Chicago Bears, Notre Dame, golf, cruising on the Mrs. Mike, and vacations in Jupiter, FL. Visitation Friday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Saturday 10:30 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7732 W. 159th St. Orland Park to St. Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th St. Palos Heights, IL 60463, Mass 11:30 A.M. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Good Shepherd Manor for Men, P.O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 or St. Alexander Church would be appreciated. Funeral info 708-429-3200. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 6, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary