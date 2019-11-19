|
George E. Siegfried, age 78, of Evanston, IL. Beloved husband of Norma Siegfried nee Dennis. Loving brother of Wanda (Ben) Brewster. Fond nephew of Norma M. (the late Allen) West. Many loving cousins. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1004 Greenwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment private Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University HealthSystem Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019