Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
(847) 675-1990
Visitation
Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donnellan Family Funeral Services
10045 SKOKIE BLVD.
Skokie, IL 60077
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Nov. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Paul's Lutheran Church
1004 Greenwood Avenue
Evanston, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Siegfried
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George E. Siegfried

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George E. Siegfried Obituary
George E. Siegfried, age 78, of Evanston, IL. Beloved husband of Norma Siegfried nee Dennis. Loving brother of Wanda (Ben) Brewster. Fond nephew of Norma M. (the late Allen) West. Many loving cousins. Visitation Wednesday, November 20, 2019, 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Donnellan Family Funeral Home, 10045 Skokie Boulevard, at Old Orchard Road, Skokie, IL 60077. Funeral Service Thursday, November 21, 2019, 11:00 a.m. at St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 1004 Greenwood Avenue, Evanston, IL 60201. Interment private Montrose Cemetery, Chicago, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to University HealthSystem Foundation, Kellogg Cancer Center, 1033 University Place, Suite 450, Evanston, IL 60201, or online at foundation.northshore.org/donate. Info: www.donnellanfuneral.com or (847) 675-1990.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donnellan Family Funeral Services
Download Now