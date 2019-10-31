|
|
Beloved brother of Mary (the late Thomas) Browne; Fond uncle of Catherine Browne, Margie (Mike) Gallagher, Julie (Mark) Brandt, Amy (Erich) Stockwell; Proud great uncle of Bridget, Patrick, Danny, Molly, Charlie, and Ellery; Devoted son of the late George and Mary Sinnott; Visitation Saturday 10:00 a.m. until Chapel Prayers 12:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery; In lieu of flowers Georges family would appreciate donations to Misericordia; For funeral info 708-422-2700, or www.curleyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 31, 2019