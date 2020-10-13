George E. Snurpus, 90, of Northbrook, passed away October 9, 2020. He was the beloved husband of the late Lillian and loving father of Paul. He received Bachelor Degrees' from DePaul University, Loyola University, Northwestern University and Roosevelt University. He was a devoted parishioner at Our Lady of the Brook Parish in Northbrook. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. Private Funeral Mass will be held. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, masses in his memory preferred. Funeral information 847-998-1020.