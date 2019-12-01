|
George Edgar Hartman, III, 73, of Park Ridge. Cherished husband of Terri Connors-Hartman (high school sweethearts who, 35 years later, reunited and married) and the late Anne Hartman. Beloved father of Karen (Eric) Friedman, George, IV (Cassie) Hartman and the late Lizzie. Loving step-father of Thom (Renee) Murphy and Bart Murphy. Dear friend of Catherine Murphy and many others. Proud grandfather of Connor, Eamonn, Deidre, Declan, Bella, Ava, Finn, Sydney, Isaac, George V, Blake and Hudson. Dear brother of Sally Cooney and Joseph Hartman. Brother in law of Patrick (the late Jeanette) Connors and Daniel (Mindy Frauendorfer) Connors. He was preceded in death by his parents, George, II and Anastasia and by his sister, Helen Hartman. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George graduated from North Park University and enthusiastically played sports. He was a successful business owner and travelled the world for pleasure. Funeral Services Saturday, December 7, 2019. Family and friends will gather at Saint Juliana Church, 7201 N. Oketo, (at Touhy, 6 blocks west of Harlem Ave.) Chicago, at 10:30 AM for a Memorial Visitation. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 12:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions appreciated to Notre Dame College Prep, Burke Scholars Program/ In memory of George Hartman, III, 7655 W. Dempster, Niles, IL, 60714. Arrangements entrusted to M.J. Suerth Funeral Home 773-631-1240 or www.suerth.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 1, 2019