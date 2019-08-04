|
on July 22; preceded in death by his wife, Myrna (nee Rasmussen) Mahoney, his parents, Cecil and Amanda (nee Hagen) Mahoney, his sister June Noonan, his brothers Raymond Mahoney, Earl Mahoney and Richard Mahoney, and his grandson, Brendan Mahoney. He is survived by his loving children: Steven (Sally Swiss), Laura, Kate and Brian (Dr. Kathleen) and five grandsons: Colin, Clark, Dylan, Mark and Dr. Reid Mahoney. George served in the US Army during the Korean conflict. He was stationed in Alaska where he managed munitions. George spent his career in the precision tool & die industry, including serving as the CEO of GEM Spring. During his retirement, George honed his skills as a successful day trader, looking forward each morning to the opening bell of the New York Stock Exchange. Well known for his playfulness and wonderful sense of humor, George was also an engaging storyteller. He was an avid bowler who took pride in the many years he coached youth in the Saturday morning youth program at Wood Dale Bowl and in rolling a 300 game surrounded by some of his favorite bowlers. For those who would like to make a memorial gift, the family supports two nonprofits: Elastic Arts at 3429 W Diversey, Chicago, IL 60647 (elasticarts.org) and the Naomi Ruth Cohen Institute, 325 N. Wells, Chicago, IL 60654 (naomicoheninstitute.org)..
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 4, 2019