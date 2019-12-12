|
George Edwin Sides, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 24, 2019, in Vero Beach, Florida.
George was born in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, to Robert and Gertrude Sides on August 27, 1934. He was happily married to Barbara Sides for 35 years. He graduated from Drexel University and had a successful career as a stockbroker. He served in the United States Army for two years. George and Barbara resided in Gurnee, Illinois, and Vero Beach, Florida. He had a passion for tennis and music, performing with the Cantata Chorus at Christ by the Sea United Methodist Church in Vero Beach and with the Sea Oaks Beach and Tennis Club Chorus. He also served on the executive board of the Whole Family Health Center.
A loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather, George is survived by his wife Barbara; children: Jeanine Reaume (Tom), Kathy Melling, Rebecca Studer (Dennis), Karen Broms (Rob), Robert Sides (Lynn), David Rosenthal (Shannon) and Samuel Sides (Carey); 16 grandchildren: Kristine, David, Leona, Sam, Jessica, Rachel, Josh, Logan, Dylan, Carly, Fred, Jeffrey, Catherine, Cander, Grant, Emma; and one great-grandson, Tommy.
George was preceded in death by his parents, brother Robert and granddaughter Victoria.
Contributions in memory of George may be made to Sea Oaks Homeowners & Employees Learning Program (H.E.L.P.) at 8811 Highway A1A, Vero Beach, FL 32963 which supports scholarships for employees and their families, the Mardy Fish Children's Foundation (www.mardyfishchildrensfoundation.org) and Drexel University (https://drexel.edu/). The family extends sincere thanks to the Sebastian Medical Center and all those who offer continued support.
Arrangements are under the direction of Strunk Funeral Home and Crematory, Vero Beach.
A guest book is available at www.strunkfuneralhome.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 12, 2019