George Elliott Knauff

George Elliott Knauff Obituary
George Elliott Knauff, age 91, passed away on June 29, 2019. Beloved husband for 60 years to Jeanette. Loving father of Cynthia (late William) Cochran and Michael (Patrice) Knauff. Proud grandfather to Erin (Molly) Kacey, Eileen and Elliott Knauff; Annie and Michael Cochran. Dear uncle, cousin and friend to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents George and Beatrice, as well as his brothers David, Ronald, Robert and sister Barbara (James) Thompson.

George served in the US Navy during World War II. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, American Legion Post #329 and was a National Ski Patrol Alumni. 

Visitation will be held Saturday July 27 from 8:30-9:30 AM at McMurrough Funeral Chapel, 101 Park Place, Libertyville, IL 60048, where we will proceed to St. Joseph Church, 121 E. Maple Avenue, Libertyville, IL for a 10:00 AM Funeral Mass. A private burial will follow at Ascension Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude . Funeral info (847) 362-2626. Please sign the guestbook at libertyvillefuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 21, 2019
