George F. Chance, of Westchester, age 95. Beloved husband of the late Eleanore, nee Hansen; loving father of Robert (Gloria) Chance and Susan (Gregory) Gdowski; proud grandfather of Bradley (Nicole) Gdowski and Alison (Timothy) Doherty; great-grandfather of Cailynn, Emma, Charles and Eleanore. Member of the 25th Infantry, Cacti Division of WWII. Worked at B&O CT Railroad for over 30 years. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from 3:00 to 9:00 p.m. Funeral Wednesday 9:30 a.m. from the funeral home, to Divine Providence Church for 10:00 a.m. Funeral Mass. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Memorials to The American Macular Degeneration Foundation, P.O. Box 515, Northampton, MA 01061, are appreciated. Info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 21, 2019