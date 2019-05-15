Home

Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
(708) 301-3595
George Howe
Visitation
Friday, May 17, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
Service
Friday, May 17, 2019
7:30 PM
Richard J. Modell Funeral Home & Cremation Services
12641 W. 143rd St
Homer Glen, IL 60491
George F. Howe Obituary
George F. Howe, age 76, Army Veteran, currently of Tinley Park, formerly of Evergreen Park. Beloved husband of Karen Howe. Loving father of Erik (Teresa) Howe, William (Lisa) Watters and Lisa (Tim) Zerbe. Dear grandfather of Kristina, Justin, Jenna and the late William and Kyle. Loving great-grandfather of Anthony Jr., Andrew and Aaron. Cherished son of the late George and Jeanne Howe. Fond brother of the late Ed (Cindy) Howe and Bob Howe. Uncle of Ed Howe Jr. and Jonathan Howe. Son-in-law of Lee and Leonard Bartkiewicz. Brother-in-law to Terri (Jerry) and Tami (Mike). Also many nieces and nephews. Visitation Friday 3pm until time of service 7:30pm at RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen. George belonged to many health clubs, organizations and churches. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 15, 2019
