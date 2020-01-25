|
George F. Schwebel, 84, of Minooka, IL, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Jan. 23rd after a long stay in hospice. He was born on Dec. 26, 1935 to Henry Sr. and Anna in Chicago, IL. He served 2 years in the Army and retired after 38 years as a telephone journeyman for Illinois Bell (AT&T). He was preceded by his parents and his brother, Henry II. He is survived by his children, Scott (Jan) Schwebel, and Georgene (Bill) Cole, and his grandchildren, Steven, Nicolle, Sean, Sarah, and Joshua, and his nephew, Hank (Joyce) Schwebel. In memory of George and his furry companions, Mr. Kitty and Schatzee, memorial contributions may be made to the Trio Animal Foundation. https://www.trioanimalfoundation.org/
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 25, 2020