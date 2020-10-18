1/
George Frantz
George Frantz, age 77, at rest October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Frantz (née Papiernik); Loving father of Elizabeth Frantz and Karen (Edward) O'Shea; Cherished grandfather of Aidan Tyler, Annabelle Grace and the late Dylan Michael; Beloved son of the late George and Marie Frantz; Dear brother of Marcia (late Jerry) O'Neill and brother-in-law of Susan (Walter) Rache and Linda (Gary) Hills; Fond uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Retired employee of General Motors Electro-Motive Division. Visitation for George Frantz will be held on Wednesday, October 21st from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Thursday beginning 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info: 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
October 17, 2020
Please accept my condolences . I'm so sorry for the loss of your loved one. May the word of God comfort and strengthen you. 2 Thessalonians 2:16,17
D T
I am so sorry Beth and Karen. Thinking of you.
Kris Bailye
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow. You are in our prayers. Former Co-worker @ EMD.
Lorene Hayes
Coworker
Only new him for 5 yrs. Sweet man. Many fun times out with him and ma Dietz. Feel deeply saddened at his passing. We will dearly miss his presence at that kitchen table. Always considered him family. Our condolences to the family. Reinhard and Mary Dietz
Reinhard and Mary Dietz
Family
