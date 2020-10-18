George Frantz, age 77, at rest October 15, 2020. Beloved husband of the late Beverly Frantz (née Papiernik); Loving father of Elizabeth Frantz and Karen (Edward) O'Shea; Cherished grandfather of Aidan Tyler, Annabelle Grace and the late Dylan Michael; Beloved son of the late George and Marie Frantz; Dear brother of Marcia (late Jerry) O'Neill and brother-in-law of Susan (Walter) Rache and Linda (Gary) Hills; Fond uncle, great-uncle and friend to many. Retired employee of General Motors Electro-Motive Division. Visitation for George Frantz will be held on Wednesday, October 21st from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Hills Funeral Home, Ltd., 10201 S. Roberts Rd., Palos Hills, IL 60465. Funeral Thursday beginning 9:45 a.m. from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church, 8245 W. 111th St., Palos Hills, for Mass at 10:30 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Info: 708-598-5880 or hillsfh.com