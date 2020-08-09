George G. Kaufman, Ph.D., renowned economist, researcher for and consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, economist who served Presidents Gerald Ford and Jimmy Carter, and was the John F. Smith Chaired Professor of Economics and Finance at Loyola University Chicago, passed away of Parkinson's disease on July 26, at age 87 at his home in Chicago.



One of the world's leading experts on banking, monetary policy, and financial stability, Prof. Kaufman founded and ran the Chicago Fed's Conference on Bank Structure and Competition for 50 years-the longest-running conference series in the Federal Reserve System, described by former Federal Reserve Chair Alan Greenspan as the leading conference in the world addressing financial regulatory issues.



Best known for bringing research theory and empirical findings to the policy debate, Prof. Kaufman introduced the principles of Prompt Corrective Action (PCA) toward failing financial institutions, and Least Cost Resolution of failed banks. Both concepts were incorporated into the FDIC Improvement Act of 1991.



Prof. Kaufman helped found the U.S. Shadow Financial Regulatory Committee in the mid-1980s, whose goal was to have a formal platform to critically evaluate financial policy recommendations. Prof. Kaufman was the committee's co-chair from its inception through 2017.



Kaufman was born in Germany in 1933. He and his family fled the Nazis in 1936 and went to The Netherlands, but in 1940, the family was again forced to flee, this time to America on one of the last ships to take Jews out of The Netherlands.



The family settled in Manhattan, where Kaufman attended Stuyvesant High School. He earned a BA in Physics from Oberlin College and an MA from the University of Michigan, then served in the U.S. Navy from 1955-57. After his service, he earned his PhD in Economics at the University of Iowa. While there, he earned a fellowship from the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago and joined its research staff in 1959.



In 1971, Prof. Kaufman began full-time teaching, first serving as the John Rogers Professor of Finance at the University of Oregon. Heavily sought after to take on visiting positions, he served as a visiting professor at Stanford University; the University of California, Berkeley; and University of Southern California, and was a visiting scholar at the Reserve Bank of Australia and Reserve Bank of New Zealand, the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, and the Federal Office of the Comptroller of the Currency.



Prof. Kaufman served as the Deputy to the Assistant Secretary for Economic Policy at the U.S. Department of the Treasury under President Ford, and as Acting Director of Research for the Comptroller of the Currency under President Carter. He also served as a consultant to the State Treasurer of Oregon, the Government Development Bank of Puerto Rico, and the World Bank.



He was a co-editor of the Journal of Financial Stability; was a founding co-editor of the Journal of Financial Services Research; president of the Western Finance Association, Western Economic Association, Midwest Finance Association, and the North American Economics and Finance Association; and director of the American Finance Association.



Following the U.S. Shadow Financial Regulatory Committee's format, Prof. Kaufman influenced the development of the European Shadow Regulatory Committee which began in 1998, and later, the Latin American Shadow (2000) and the Asian Shadow (2004) committees.



A founding member of the Financial Economists Roundtable, Prof. Kaufman co-chaired the group for almost 20 years.



Prof. Kaufman testified before Congress and other governmental bodies more than 18 times.



He worked with past Federal Reserve Chairs Paul Volcker, Alan Greenspan, and Ben Bernanke, as well as other financial regulatory leaders, in planning the Federal Reserve Centennial activities.



From 1981 to his retirement in 2017, Prof. Kaufman held the Smith Chair in Loyola University Chicago's Quinlan School of Business' Finance Department and was a consultant to the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. He authored over 200 scientific papers and wrote or edited numerous books.



Prof. Kaufman is survived by Mimi Winter, his loving wife of 18 years; a sister, Ruth Bernstein; nieces, Nancy Bernstein and Carol Katz; and nephews, Clifford Bernstein and Jeffery Kleinmann. A sister, Ellen Kleinmann, preceded him in death.





