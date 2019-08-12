|
|
George Goldstein, 95; beloved husband for 68 years of the late Beverly, z"l; loving father of Mark (Robin), Glenn (Judy), Scott and Lee (Carol); adoring grandfather of Carrie (John) Gallagher, Rabbi Justin Goldstein, Jessica Goldstein, Amanda (Jake) Graham, Emily Goldstein, Simon (Kathryn) Goldstein, Naomi Goldstein and the late Evan Goldstein, z"l; proud great grandfather of Kaelah, Caiden, Naviyah and Jack; dear brother-in-law of Violet (the late Phil, z"l) Robin; cherished uncle of many and a proud veteran of WWII. Chapel service Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish United Fund (juf.org) or (). For information or to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019