Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
(847) 255-3520
Service
Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2019
10:00 AM
Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
1700 West Rand Road
Arlington Heights, IL 60004-9607
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Goldstein
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Goldstein

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Goldstein Obituary
George Goldstein, 95; beloved husband for 68 years of the late Beverly, z"l; loving father of Mark (Robin), Glenn (Judy), Scott and Lee (Carol); adoring grandfather of Carrie (John) Gallagher, Rabbi Justin Goldstein, Jessica Goldstein, Amanda (Jake) Graham, Emily Goldstein, Simon (Kathryn) Goldstein, Naomi Goldstein and the late Evan Goldstein, z"l; proud great grandfather of Kaelah, Caiden, Naviyah and Jack; dear brother-in-law of Violet (the late Phil, z"l) Robin; cherished uncle of many and a proud veteran of WWII. Chapel service Tuesday, 10:00 AM at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Jewish United Fund (juf.org) or (). For information or to leave condolences: (847) 255-3520 or www.shalom2.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Shalom Memorial Funeral Home and Memorial Park
Download Now