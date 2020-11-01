George Golemis. Age 67 of Downers Grove. Beloved father of Nick (Marina). Loving grandfather of Arden. Loved partner of Katie Diederichs. Dear son of the late Nick and Artemis. Devoted brother of Nancy (Ed) McNulty. Loving former husband of Nancy Mason. Also survived by many loving cousins. Visitation Friday, November 6, 11:00 a.m. until time of service, 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Info. and to sign the guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com
