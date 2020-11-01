1/
George Golemis
George Golemis. Age 67 of Downers Grove. Beloved father of Nick (Marina). Loving grandfather of Arden. Loved partner of Katie Diederichs. Dear son of the late Nick and Artemis. Devoted brother of Nancy (Ed) McNulty. Loving former husband of Nancy Mason. Also survived by many loving cousins. Visitation Friday, November 6, 11:00 a.m. until time of service, 12 noon at St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church, 2350 E. Dempster Street, Des Plaines, IL 60016. Interment Elmwood Cemetery, River Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorials to St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church. Funeral Info. and to sign the guestbook please visit, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
11:30 - 12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
NOV
6
Service
12:00 PM
St. John the Baptist Greek Orthodox Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
Memories & Condolences

October 31, 2020
My late husband, Peter Paul DeVere, and George were first cousins. I was fortunate enough to meet George several times at family gatherings that included music, rousing discussions and delicious Greek food. I was not surprised to see on George’s Facebook page that he was quite the chef! My sincerest condolences to his loving family and dear friends.
Marlene DeVere
Friend
October 30, 2020
Loved my nephew and will always have him in my heart...called him Big George! May His Memory Be Eternal And may he be at peace in the loving hugs of his parents ✝♥
Betty Ann Panagakis
Family
November 1, 2020
