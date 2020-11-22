George Gramas, longtime resident of Lombard, age 92. U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Beloved husband of Jean, nee Mellie; loving father of Antigoni (Terry) Mallen, Lee (Margaret) and the late Spero Gramas; proud grandfather of Suzanne (Christian) Fernandez-Pellon, George (Jackie), Spero (Kristin) and Chevaughn (Jeff) Metzl; great-grandfather of eight. Member of Western Suburbs Order of A.H.E.P.A. Chapter #202. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 or Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.