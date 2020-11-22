1/1
George Gramas
George Gramas, longtime resident of Lombard, age 92. U.S. Marine Corp Veteran. Beloved husband of Jean, nee Mellie; loving father of Antigoni (Terry) Mallen, Lee (Margaret) and the late Spero Gramas; proud grandfather of Suzanne (Christian) Fernandez-Pellon, George (Jackie), Spero (Kristin) and Chevaughn (Jeff) Metzl; great-grandfather of eight. Member of Western Suburbs Order of A.H.E.P.A. Chapter #202. Due to Covid-19 restrictions, funeral services will be held privately on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church. Entombment Chapel Hill Gardens West Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church, 2501 S. Wolf Rd., Westchester, IL 60154 or Parkinson's Foundation appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Chris J. Balodimas, Funeral Director. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
24
Funeral service
Holy Apostles Greek Orthodox Church
November 20, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
