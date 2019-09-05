|
George Lorton Grumley, of Lake Forest, Illinois was born on May 25, 1945 and passed away peacefully on Sunday, September 1, 2019. George is the son of James Grumley and Eloise Grumley Masters. He is survived by his twin sister, Christine (Brian) O'Connor, his brother, James (Gale) Grumley and his sister, Joan (Thomas) Broderick. George graduated with honors from Joliet Catholic High in 1963. Some of his fondest memories were in South Bend, Indiana, where he proudly graduated from The University of Notre Dame in 1967 with a B.B.A. degree. After graduating, he went on to serve in the army as a First Sergeant in the Charlie Btry, 4th BN, 75th Field Artillery. Upon graduating from Loyola Law School in 1972, he began his law career and passion for litigation as a Special Assistant to the Attorney General. From 1974 -1976, he was the Chief Counsel in the Welfare Litigation Division under the Illinois Attorney General. He continued his long and storied career as a trial lawyer in private practice specializing in commercial litigation. Beyond his many accomplishments, what set George apart was his drive to "go big or go home", his innate ability to build life long friendships and his many interests which included: history, a widespread spectrum of music from the symphony to Willie Nelson, playing golf, hunting and fishing with his "Blood Brothers", learning to sail and fly and, his many hours spent treasure hunting in antique shops. He had so many hobbies and interests, if you dared to get in the car with George, you truly never knew where you were going and when you would return. When away on trial, he used his free time to learn new instruments such as the dulcimer and the ukulele. In 1981, George married Heidi (née Oesterreich) Grumley after a long friendship but short courtship. She had found her Renaissance man. George was a proud father of three daughters, Cara Grumley (Nathan) Wetters, Regan Grumley (Matthew) Wieneke and Allison Grumley (Matthew) Kaminsky, with whom he shared his many adventures. He is also survived by his grandsons, Goodwin James and Boden George Wetters and granddaughter, Briar Anne Wieneke. His "Fighting Irish" spirit helped him battle through his illness and he reminded us that "the battered bull doesn't have to give up; it just has to find enough strength to get up." His family wishes to thank his fine surgeons and his oncologist at Northwestern Memorial Hospital in Chicago. In lieu of flowers, donations to the would be greatly appreciated. A mass in memory of George will be held at the Church of St. Mary, 175 E. Illinois Rd., in Lake Forest, Illinois on Tuesday, September 10, 2019 at 10:30AM. Info: Wenban Funeral Home (847) 234-0022 or www.wenbanfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 5, 2019