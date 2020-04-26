|
George H. Daskal, Jr., 94, passed away in Chicago on April, 16, 2020. After graduating from the University of Chicago Laboratory Schools, he earned a degree in mechanical engineering from Massachusetts Institute of Technology. He took two years' hiatus from his studies to serve his country in the US Navy during WWII, completing his degree in 1947.
As a lifelong resident of Chicago, he presided over several businesses for many years, Perfection American and Superior Drug Company. In later years he served on the Institutional Biosafety Committee for Chicago Medicine and Biological Sciences at the University of Chicago, and volunteered his time with Executive Service Corps as a consultant to small nonprofit businesses.
He deeply loved Chicago and knew the city well. He continually impressed us with his keen ability to navigate anywhere and his great knowledge of local history, including that of his great-great-grandparents who survived the Great Chicago Fire of 1871, their home at 13th and Indiana spared from the flames just blocks away.
George greatly appreciated music, particularly folk and classical, and was a devoted patron of the Chicago Lyric Opera and the Chicago Symphony Orchestra for most of his life. He loved horseback riding, world history, archaeology, traveling, and the Southwest, and imbued all of his daughters with a love of the same, particularly through time spent together in Santa Fe, NM.
Son of Florence and George H. Daskal, Sr., he was the beloved husband of Judy Daskal (nee Benedek), proud father of Elizabeth, Jessica (James Hutton), and Kathryn (Craig Riordan), and loving grandfather of Lowell, Jane, Sasha and Torran. Services will be private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 26, 2020