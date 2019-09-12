|
George H. Hogrewe, long-time Hinsdale resident died Sunday, September 1, 2019 in Naperville at age 95. George was born in his home on Clay Street on November 18, 1923. He was survived by his daughter Laurie, many friends and nieces and nephews who called him "Uncle Pooty". He was preceded in death by his wife Dorothy (nee Kavana), his parents and his brothers and sisters - Carl (LaVera) Hogrewe, William "Bill" (Rosemary) Hogrewe, Alice (George) Goodlow and Elizabeth (George) Klinke. When he retired from Automatic Electric, he returned to his elementary school (Madison) as a janitor. He also volunteered there as a Senior Reader. George was actively Hinsdale American Legion Post #250 and was a Past Commander of the Hinsdale VFW Post #4946 from 1999 to 2002. He is known for reciting the poem "In Flanders Fields" at the Hinsdale Memorial Day ceremony. He was also well known for his holiday-themed pins which he created and "stitched" and gave away to people just to see them smile. He spoke to numerous school classes in Hinsdale and Naperville about World War II. In lieu of flowers, memorials to VFW National Home or Honor Flight Chicago or Journey Care Hospice or Hinsdale American Legion Post 250. Friends and family will gather Friday, September 13th 1:30 PM at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, 20953 West Hoff Rd., Elwood, IL 60421 for cemetery services. A future memorial service is being planned in Naperville. Interment is private. Arrangements entrusted to Friedrich-Jones Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 44 S. Mill St., Naperville, IL 60540. For more information, please call 630-355-0213 or www.friedrich-jones.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 12, 2019