George H. Main age 87, passed away peacefully at home on March 25,2020. Sergeant George Main was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division of the U.S. Army, beloved husband of Doris nee White; loving father of Paul (Jan Clarke-Main), Cathy (Joseph) Butkovich, Scott (Carey), James (Kathleen Beagle) and Margaret Beth (Andrew Klein) Mulcahy; devoted grandfather of 15; cherished great grandfather of 12; dearest son of the late George and Margaret Main; dear brother of the late Robert, William, John and Margaret; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. George was a proud member of Sheet Metal Workers Union, Local 73. In consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 virus, funeral service will be private. Funeral entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 532-3100.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 29, 2020