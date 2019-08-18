Chicago Tribune Obituaries
George Williams
George H. Williams, age 82, U.S. Navy veteran. Beloved husband of Carolyn (nee Lipps). Devoted father of Christine (Michael) Hudziak and the late Carole DeVries. Loving grandfather of Daniel and Connor. Dear brother of Debra (Chuck) Van Antwerp and Julie (David) Neves. Retired Fire Chief of Worth Volunteer Fire Dept. and longtime member of Glazier's Union Local 27. Visitation Monday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral visitation Tuesday 10 AM until time of service 11 AM at St. Mark Lutheran Church, 11001 S. 76th Ave., Worth. Interment Chapel Hill Garden South Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 18, 2019
