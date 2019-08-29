|
|
George "Al" Heinz, 87, August 28, 2019, C.F.D., retired, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, dearly beloved husband of 63 years to Donna Thomas Heinz; devoted father of David Heinz, Richard (Mary Jo) Heinz, and Kurt (Andrea) Heinz; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Arthur) Mrumlinski, Nicole, Eric (Michelle), Daniel, Sarah, Scott and Rachel; fond great grandfather of Abigail and Arthur, Cameron, Sydney and Mason; preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Vincent Heinz. Al was a proud veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force, from 1950-1954. He served his city as a firefighter in the Chicago Fire Department for nearly 40 years. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, August 31, 2019, 8:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Private family burial with military honors, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , greatly appreciated. Please visit GEORGE "AL" HEINZ BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019