Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
8:45 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Symphorosa Church
6135 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for George Heinz
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Heinz

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
George Heinz Obituary
George "Al" Heinz, 87, August 28, 2019, C.F.D., retired, lifetime resident of the Southwest side of Chicago-Clearing neighborhood, dearly beloved husband of 63 years to Donna Thomas Heinz; devoted father of David Heinz, Richard (Mary Jo) Heinz, and Kurt (Andrea) Heinz; loving grandfather of Jennifer (Arthur) Mrumlinski, Nicole, Eric (Michelle), Daniel, Sarah, Scott and Rachel; fond great grandfather of Abigail and Arthur, Cameron, Sydney and Mason; preceded in death by his parents, George and Anna Vincent Heinz. Al was a proud veteran of the Korean War, having served in the U.S. Air Force, from 1950-1954. He served his city as a firefighter in the Chicago Fire Department for nearly 40 years. He was also active in the Boy Scouts of America. Services at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, IL, where family and friends will gather on Friday, August 30, 2019, from 3 to 8 p.m. Funeral Saturday, August 31, 2019, 8:45 a.m., at chapel, to St. Symphorosa Church, 6135 S. Austin Ave., Chicago. Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 a.m. Private family burial with military honors, Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, contributions to , greatly appreciated. Please visit GEORGE "AL" HEINZ BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. Info., 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now