Son of George H. Van Wagner II 1908 & Mary Agnes (Marie) Cannon 1908 left us April 30, 2019 in Texas. Formerly of Chicago, Barrington Hills. U. of IL grad, Army Veteran, two time Chicago Tribune Chesser M. Campbell advertising sales award recipient rising to Advertising Director Chicago Tribune. General Manager Arkansas Gazette, Gannett Newspaper Publisher, owner Saturday Morning Company, Barrington, IL. Survived by Jeffrey C. Van Wagner, TX, Steven C. Van Wagner, TX, Catherine Cleary NC, and three grandchildren. Preceded in death by sister Marian Elizabeth Zamis. A dedicated award winning newspaper man from paper route to publisher. Chicago, Detroit, NY, AR, LA for thirty years. Private Chicago interment will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 9, 2019