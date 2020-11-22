1/
George Higa
On Tuesday, November 10, 2020, George Higa, a loving husband, and father of two passed away, due to complications from COVID-19, at the age of 97. Known for his big smile, wonderful laugh, huge heart, his beloved Cubs, and most of all the love for his family. George is survived by his wife Misao, his sons, Bob and Perry, two grandsons, Bill and Chris (Mary), and great-granddaughter, Charlotte. At this time, there are no funeral or memorial services planned.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
