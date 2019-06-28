|
George Hilary Kujawa, 71, of Woodridge, Lance Corporal, Marines. Beloved husband of Suzanne. Loving father of Jennifer and Michael (Jessica). Devoted grandfather of Nathan. Dear brother of Patrick (Carolyn) and Terrence. Fond uncle of Melissa, Natalie and Patrick. Visitation 3pm until time of military honors 8pm Monday, July 1, 2019 at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 301-75th St., at Fairview Ave., Downers Grove. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions to appreciated. Funeral home phone 630/964-6500 or www.hjfunerals.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 28, 2019