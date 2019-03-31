Resources More Obituaries for George Zilliac Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Horace Zilliac

Obituary Condolences Flowers George Horace Zilliac left this world to meet his maker on March 9, 2019 in Alameda, CA after a brief illness. He was born February 28, 1933 in New Kensington, PA to E.G. and Dorothy Zilliac. He spent his childhood in New Kensington with his younger brother John, before attending and graduating from Allegheny College in 1955,where he met the love of his life, Cynthia Burkhart. George and Cindy bucked the norms at the time and married while still in college, upsetting just about everyone. It was the beginning of a long, loving partnership. After graduating from Allegheny, they moved to Illinois where George completed a Master's of Divinity at the University of Chicago and welcomed his first child, Gregory George. As he began his career as a young minister at the First United Church of Christ in DePew, IL, George and Cindy had two more children, Barbara Joan and Jocelyn Amy. Although George was intensely religious throughout his life, he felt the ministry was not his true calling and left after five years of service to the church. After moving back to the Chicago area, George began working for the Board of Education and specifically on Project Wingspread, an innovative initiative to promote racial integration of Chicago schools. He eventually became a Chicago school teacher at Stockton and McPherson middle schools until his retirement in 1993. Throughout his teaching tenure, he was a delegate for the Chicago Teacher's Union and held a strong leadership role. He developed the reputation among other delegates as a "mover and shaker". He also had a passionate, lifetime interest in politics and wrote countless opinion and protest letters, many of which ended up published in newspapers and magazines.George resided in Evanston until his wife's death in 2013, after which he moved to Water's Edge Lodge in Alameda to live near his son. He enjoyed California and spending time with Greg and his family, along with visits from his daughters and grandchildren. George had a strong intellect and a tremendous sense of curiosity throughout his life, up until the day of his passing. He had an encyclopedic memory of history, philosophy, anything to do with the space program and the universe in general. His many passions throughout his life turned into adventures with his family, including flying them in his Cessna 182 to far flung places, taking long summer backpacking trips throughout the country, summers in Chautauqua and rock concerts in the sixties. George also had a strong sense of justice and was a huge supporter of civil rights, having marched with Martin Luther King Jr. in Selma and as an advocate for the marginalized throughout his life. As an anti-war activist, he also attended protests against the Vietnam War during the 1960's. In recent years, George had an intense interest in the subject of consciousness surviving death and spent many hours communicating with thought leaders throughout the country, his family and anyone who would listen. His family is very happy to know that he now has all the answers and is at peace with his beloved Cindy and God. George is survived by his brother, three children, their spouses and eight grandchildren. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 31, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries