George Kazuo Ichishita of Lincolnwood passed away peacefully at the age of 77 on September 8, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Dianne Ichishita (Hikida); loving father of Heather Nobuhata (Marc) and Kristin Park (Andy); cherished grandpa of Alyssa, Kyle, Sophie, and Kaitlyn; dear brother of Doug, Faith, David, and Elaine; and loyal friend of many. A memorial visitation will take place on October 19 at the Midwest Buddhist Temple at 1:00pm with a service following at 2:00pm. For more information go to www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com or call 773.472.6300
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 15, 2019