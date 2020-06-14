George Ira Smith
George Ira Smith, 90, retired CPA and U.S. Army veteran; born in The Dalles, Oregon; passed away June 5, 2020 due to complication of COVID-19. He is survived by his children Michael and Douglas Smith and Carolyn Smith Mann. Son of the late Clark Smith and Esther Monette Smith. Interment of cremated remains at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. Arrangements by Cremation Society of Illinois, 773-281-5058 or www.cremation-society.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
