George Irwin Kagan, age 80, of Chicago, passed away peacefully on January 22, 2020. Loving son of the late Abraham and Sylvia Kagan. A graduate of Hyde Park High School, he received a B.S. from the University of Chicago and a DDS from the University of Illinois. Was a Captain in the Dental Corp of the U.S. Army Reserve. He was a dentist in the Hyde Park area for several decades. A voracious reader, he also enjoyed travel, model trains, and refurbishing vintage cars. A self taught artist, Kagan designed and built radios mirroring the era of 1920's-1950's which were featured in local art exhibits and galleries. Graveside service Sunday, 10 AM at Oak Woods Cemetery, 1035 E. 67th Street, Chicago, Il 60637. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in his name to Chabad of Illinois, 2833 Howard St., Chicago, IL 60645, www.chabadillinois.com, JUF, 30 S. Wells St., Chicago, IL 60606, www.juf.org, FIDF, PO Box 4224 New York, NY 10163, www.fidf.org, or Jewish Sacred Society, P.O. Box 597585, Chicago, IL 60659, www.chevrakadishachicago.org. For further information, 847.229.8822, www.chicagojewishfunerals.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 25, 2020