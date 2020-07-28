1/1
George J. Buckner
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share George's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
George J. Buckner retired Lieutenant C.F.D. beloved husband of Carol nee Damkus; loving father of Mark (Eliza) and the late Paul G. Buckner; cherished brother of the late Frances Brown; dearest brother-in-law of Robert Brown: dear uncle of Deborah Chaffin and the late Scott Brown. In Consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 532-3100.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lawn Funeral Home Ltd
17909 S 94Th Ave
Tinley Park, IL 60487
(708) 532-3100
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved