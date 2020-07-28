George J. Buckner retired Lieutenant C.F.D. beloved husband of Carol nee Damkus; loving father of Mark (Eliza) and the late Paul G. Buckner; cherished brother of the late Frances Brown; dearest brother-in-law of Robert Brown: dear uncle of Deborah Chaffin and the late Scott Brown. In Consideration of health concerns and restrictions due to the COVID-19 Virus, funeral services will be private. Arrangements entrusted to Lawn Funeral Home (708) 532-3100.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 28, 2020.