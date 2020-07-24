George J. Casson, age 72; beloved husband of Mary Ellen Casson, née Teresi; loving father of Michael J. (Kelly) Casson; dear grandfather of Charlie and Henry Casson; cherished brother of Joanne and the late Mary Camille Casson; fond uncle and friend to many. George grew up on the south side of Chicago and Flossmoor, a graduate of Quigley South High School. A graduate of Georgetown University and the University of Chicago School of Law, he practiced as an attorney with Bell, Boyd & Lloyd for twenty years, and subsequently at O'Halloran, Kosoff, Geitner and Cook for over twenty-five years. A resident of Hinsdale for forty-one years, George was an active member of the St. Isaac Jogues Parish, serving as an usher, and serving on the Parish Council, Transitional Housing, La Grange Soup Kitchen, the St. Vincent De Paul Clothing Drive, Charitable Giving, and numerous men's groups. Most recently, George was a volunteer at San Miguel School in Chicago, as part of the Ignatian Volunteer Corp.
Visitation Friday, July 24th, 3:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale, 60 South Grant St. Hinsdale. A Private family Funeral Mass will be held Saturday, July 25th at 11:30 AM at St. Isaac Jogues Church, (Family friends can view the livestream Funeral Mass at www.sij.net
) Interment St. Mary Cemetery, Evergreen Park. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Ignatian Volunteer Corp. - Chicago, Loyola University, 1144 W. Loyola Avenue, Campion Hall Room 015, Chicago, IL 60262; or San Miguel School Chicago, 1954 W. 48th Street, Chicago, IL 60609.
For safety reasons, no registration book will be available during the visitation.
. The funeral home will be following phase four guidelines, with a maximum 50 of people gathering in the building. Arrangements by Sullivan Funeral Home Hinsdale. For information: 630-323-0275.