George J. Cheslock (66) - of Chicago, beloved son of the late George T. and the late Joan V. (Wojciechowski) Cheslock. He was loved by aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends and he will be missed. Due to the ongoing pandemic, in lieu of gathering in person, please join George's family and friends in celebrating his life by signing the guest book at www.elmsfh.com . For info www.elmsfh.com or (708) 453-1234.