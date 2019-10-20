|
George Joseph Glynn, 84, of Arlington Hts. Visitation Monday, October 21, 2019 from 3 pm until 8 pm at Glueckert Funeral Home, Ltd., 1520 N. Arlington Hts. Rd. (4 blocks south of Palatine Rd.), Arlington Hts., IL 60004. Prayers 10:15 am, Tuesday, October 22, 2019 at the funeral home proceeding to Our Lady of the Wayside Catholic Church, 440 S. Mitchell St., Arlington Hts., IL 60005 for a 11 am Mass. Interment is private. Funeral Information and condolences can be given at www.GlueckertFuneralHome.com or (847) 253-0168
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 20, 2019