George J. Jindra of Naperville, formerly of La Grange Park, age 97. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Ruf; loving father of Alan (Kaylynn) Jindra, Marlene Teichart and Gary (Kathy) Jindra; proud grandfather of Justin, Sean, Ashley, Kelly, Sarah, Kyle, Christopher, Bethany and Patrick; great grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Adeline, Charles and Edward. George opened Eastland Industries in 1979. Due to the Covid-19 crisis services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.







