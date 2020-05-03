George J. Jindra
1922 - 2020
George J. Jindra of Naperville, formerly of La Grange Park, age 97. U.S. Army Veteran WWII. Beloved husband of the late Mary, nee Ruf; loving father of Alan (Kaylynn) Jindra, Marlene Teichart and Gary (Kathy) Jindra; proud grandfather of Justin, Sean, Ashley, Kelly, Sarah, Kyle, Christopher, Bethany and Patrick; great grandfather of 18; dear brother of the late Adeline, Charles and Edward. George opened Eastland Industries in 1979. Due to the Covid-19 crisis services are private. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Arrangements entrusted to Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home. For info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.



Published in Chicago Tribune on May 3, 2020.
Many sympathies to the Jindra family. George was a great man.
Amy Sherlock
Family
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
From the Staff of Conboy's Westchester Funeral Home
