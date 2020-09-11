1/
George J. Klein
George J. Klein, age 89, of Westchester formerly of Berwyn. Beloved husband of the late Shirley; loving father of Steven (Patricia), Doreen (James) Howell, Timothy (Nancy) and the late Susan and Gary (Gail); dear grandfather of 10 and great grandfather of 11. Visitation Sunday 3-8 p.m. at Linhart Funeral Home, 6820 W. Cermak Rd., Berwyn. Funeral Monday 9 a.m. followed by mass 9:30 a.m. at St. Odilo Church. Interment Queen of Heaven. Member of The Knights of Columbus. Info at www.linhartfuneralhome.com or (708) 749-2255



Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
13
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Linhart Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral
09:00 AM
Linhart Funeral Home
SEP
14
Funeral Mass
09:30 AM
St. Odilo Church
Funeral services provided by
Linhart Funeral Home
6820 West Cermak Road
Berwyn, IL 60402
708-749-2255
