George J. "Bud" Lamoureux, 87 years, U.S. Army Veteran. Beloved husband of the late Margaret J. nee Milavich. Loving father of Laura (William) Chromizky, George (Pegi) Lamoureux, Michael Lamoureux & Susan Morg. Proud grandfather of Stacey (Jim), Ryan (Anna), Allie (Gray), Chase, Connor (Krista), Allison & Harrison. Great-grandfather of Lauren, Lincoln & Wells. Dear brother of James (Natalie) Lamoureux, Thomas (Pat) Lamoureux & the late Grace & Gerald Bernier. Fond uncle of many nieces & nephews. Funeral Saturday 10:15 am from Thompson & Kuenster Funeral Home, 5570 W. 95th St., Oak Lawn to St. Linus Church, Oak Lawn, for Mass at 11:00 am. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Visitation Saturday from 8:30 am until the time of prayers at 10:15 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Chicago Honor Flight, 9701 W Higgins Road, Suite 310, Rosemont, IL 60018 would be greatly appreciated. thompsonkuensterfuneralhome.com
