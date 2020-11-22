George Joseph Mikel, 65, passed away on Wed, Nov 18, 2020. He is survived by his children George (Barbara) Mikel, Jr., Angela (Justin) Hermanson, and Rich (Jenny) Mikel ; grandchildren Corey, Madelynn, Amber, Raven, Ashley, Zachary, Katie, Gavin, and Logan; and great granddaughter Samantha. He is also survived by several siblings and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Angela Mikel. A graveside service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on Mon, Nov. 30, 2020 at facebook.com/RingaFH
. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.