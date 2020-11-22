1/
George J. Mikel
George Joseph Mikel, 65, passed away on Wed, Nov 18, 2020. He is survived by his children George (Barbara) Mikel, Jr., Angela (Justin) Hermanson, and Rich (Jenny) Mikel ; grandchildren Corey, Madelynn, Amber, Raven, Ashley, Zachary, Katie, Gavin, and Logan; and great granddaughter Samantha. He is also survived by several siblings and other family members. He was preceded in death by his wife Helen Angela Mikel. A graveside service will be livestreamed at 1 p.m. on Mon, Nov. 30, 2020 at facebook.com/RingaFH. In lieu of flowers, donations to St Jude Children's Research Hospital.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Ringa Funeral Home
122 S. Milwaukee Ave. (Rte. 83)
Lake Villa, IL 60046
847-356-2146
