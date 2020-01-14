|
|
George J. Pappas Jr., Former owner of Georgios Restaurant in Burbank, IL, beloved son of the late George J. Sr. and Constance (nee Sotiros); devoted brother of James (the late Dionysia) Pappas; cherished uncle of Constantina (Rob) Pappas Aigner and George S. (Hannah) Pappas; dearest great uncle of Melnia, James, Theron and Sophie. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020