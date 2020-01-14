Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Services
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
708- 636-2320
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
10:00 AM
Lawn Funeral Home, Ltd.
7909 State Rd.
Burbank, IL 60459
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00 AM
SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church
Resources
George J. Pappas Jr. Obituary
George J. Pappas Jr., Former owner of Georgios Restaurant in Burbank, IL, beloved son of the late George J. Sr. and Constance (nee Sotiros); devoted brother of James (the late Dionysia) Pappas; cherished uncle of Constantina (Rob) Pappas Aigner and George S. (Hannah) Pappas; dearest great uncle of Melnia, James, Theron and Sophie. Visitation Thursday 3-9 P.M. Funeral Friday 10:00 A.M. from Lawn Funeral Home, 7909 State Rd. (5500W) Burbank, IL 60459 to SS. Constantine & Helen Greek Orthodox Church. Mass 11:00 A.M. Interment Evergreen Cemetery. Funeral info (708) 636-2320.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 14, 2020
