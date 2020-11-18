George J. Popp, Jr., age 96, of Indian Head Park. Beloved husband of the late Georgia R. Popp (nee Hlavka). Loving father of Barbara (late Michael) Kelly, Kathleen Popp, late George Alan (Diane) Popp and Maribeth (Ken) DeMoor. Devoted grandfather of Carolyn (Joe) Marchand, David (Pam) Kelly, Laura (Robby) Jones, Brendan (Becca) Kelly, George A. (Barbara), Daniel, David and Kaitlyn Popp, Brian, Steven (Colleen) and Diana DeMoor and the late Janelle Popp. Dear great-grandfather and fond uncle. Visitation 8:30am until time of chapel prayers 9:15am on Friday, Nov. 20th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit and social distancing guidelines in place. Mass 10:00am at St. Cletus Church, LaGrange. Group limit of 40 set at church. All family and friends must pre-register for Mass at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/10C0D4DA9AB2CA6FECE9-george
. Unregistered guests will not be allowed to attend. Please arrive a few minutes early to check in and be seated. Interment to follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Funeral Info: 708-352-6500 or HJFunerals.com
.