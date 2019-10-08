Home

Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
630-759-1212
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 9, 2019
4:30 PM - 7:30 PM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
Funeral service
Thursday, Oct. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium
530 W. Boughton Rd.
Bolingbrook, IL 60440
George J. Prack Obituary
George J. Prack age 63 of Bolingbrook, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanine (nee Ward). Loving father of Samantha (Ryan) Murphy and Sara (Jordan) West. Dear grandfather of Natalie Murphy. Cherished son of Dorothy and the late George Prack. Fond brother of Dr. Margaret (Rob Peitzsch) Prack, Cathy (Steven) Weiss, Linda (Jeff) Fechner, Lorraine Prack and Theresa (Scott) Elmer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to The

Visitation Wednesday 4:30pm-7:30pm at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Bolingbrook. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Oct. 8, 2019
