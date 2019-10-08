|
George J. Prack age 63 of Bolingbrook, passed away on Saturday, October 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Jeanine (nee Ward). Loving father of Samantha (Ryan) Murphy and Sara (Jordan) West. Dear grandfather of Natalie Murphy. Cherished son of Dorothy and the late George Prack. Fond brother of Dr. Margaret (Rob Peitzsch) Prack, Cathy (Steven) Weiss, Linda (Jeff) Fechner, Lorraine Prack and Theresa (Scott) Elmer. Also survived by numerous nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in George's name to The
Visitation Wednesday 4:30pm-7:30pm at Bolingbrook-McCauley Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 530 W. Boughton Rd. (1 mi. West of Rt. 53, at Schmidt Rd.) Bolingbrook. Funeral Service Thursday 10:00am at the funeral chapel. Interment Hillcrest Cemetery, Bolingbrook. (630) 759-1212 or www.mccauleyfuneralchapel.com
