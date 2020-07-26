George J. Richter, 85, of Marengo, IL, former longtime resident of Park Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. George was a U.S. Army veteran, and a career CPS teacher, principal, and district administrator (retired, 1989). Devoted father of Kathie Gebhardt, Scott Richter (Michelle), Patty Richter, Tracy Richter, and Jay Richter. Proud grandfather to Katie, Heather, Colleen, & Shawn Gebhardt, Brianna, Ryan & Alexandra Richter, Erin, Allison & Kaitlyn Clements, and Nicole Donahue. Great grandfather of Carter Masters. Loving brother of Bob Richter (Sheri) and Jan Richter (Gary Rufa). Significant friend of Joanne Grosskopf. He is preceded in death by his parents, George & Loretta Richter, his brother, Dickie Richter, his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie Richter (nee Mackin), and his daughter, Yvette Richter. He was well known for his deep love of learning, sincere devotion to family and friends, integrity, humor, and selflessness. He will be dearly missed as he had a profound impact on so many. Honoring his wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association, and a celebration of life memorial dinner will be held at a future date. Charitable donations in George's memory can be made to the Shell Lake Arts Center (Shell Lake, WI), the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club (1851 W Irving, Chicago) or the charity/foundation of your choice.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.