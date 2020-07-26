Words will not express the big void I will feel in the days to come. I am so grateful for the last several weeks to be by your side and help you through. You have filled so many roles for me and the girls that I could never thank you enough for. You have helped shape all of us. We will miss you through all of our big moments but know you will be beside us and live on within us. You will be missed so much more than you could ever know. May you rest in peace eternally. Love you Dad!

Patty Richter

Daughter