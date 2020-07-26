1/
George J. Richter
George J. Richter, 85, of Marengo, IL, former longtime resident of Park Ridge, IL, passed away peacefully on July 21, 2020 surrounded by family and friends. George was a U.S. Army veteran, and a career CPS teacher, principal, and district administrator (retired, 1989). Devoted father of Kathie Gebhardt, Scott Richter (Michelle), Patty Richter, Tracy Richter, and Jay Richter. Proud grandfather to Katie, Heather, Colleen, & Shawn Gebhardt, Brianna, Ryan & Alexandra Richter, Erin, Allison & Kaitlyn Clements, and Nicole Donahue. Great grandfather of Carter Masters. Loving brother of Bob Richter (Sheri) and Jan Richter (Gary Rufa). Significant friend of Joanne Grosskopf. He is preceded in death by his parents, George & Loretta Richter, his brother, Dickie Richter, his wife of 45 years, Rosemarie Richter (nee Mackin), and his daughter, Yvette Richter. He was well known for his deep love of learning, sincere devotion to family and friends, integrity, humor, and selflessness. He will be dearly missed as he had a profound impact on so many. Honoring his wishes, his body was donated to the Anatomical Gift Association, and a celebration of life memorial dinner will be held at a future date. Charitable donations in George's memory can be made to the Shell Lake Arts Center (Shell Lake, WI), the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club (1851 W Irving, Chicago) or the charity/foundation of your choice.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 26, 2020.
July 25, 2020
Words will not express the big void I will feel in the days to come. I am so grateful for the last several weeks to be by your side and help you through. You have filled so many roles for me and the girls that I could never thank you enough for. You have helped shape all of us. We will miss you through all of our big moments but know you will be beside us and live on within us. You will be missed so much more than you could ever know. May you rest in peace eternally. Love you Dad!
Patty Richter
Daughter
July 25, 2020
Godspeed Uncle George!
Michael Duffy
Family
July 25, 2020
I miss my big brother already - and always will. He was so kind, generous and an all-around good guy. Also the life of the party with his wonderful sense of humor. He may be gone but will never be forgotten. I love you George.
Bob Richter
Brother
Robert Richter
Brother
July 24, 2020
I have so many loving, and funny, memories of my dear bother George. He could find humor in almost every situation, and his ability to remember and tell jokes was phenomenal. As a big brother, I knew that he always had my back. He was an inspiration to me in so many ways. I and your family and friends will miss him dearly. May he rest in peace.
Jan Richter
Sister
